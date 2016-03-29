Michal Barkai Receives Prize on International Women's Day

The Jewish Agency for Israel is proud to congratulate Michal Barkai for receiving an award on International Women's Day from the Israeli government's Committee on the Status of Women and Gender Equality.

Michal is an inspirational speaker for The Jewish Agency for Israel, as well as the head and founder of Alma Preparatory Academy for Female Leadership, a pre-military empowerment program for young women, which is sponsored in part by The Jewish Agency.

The award, presented to Michal on March 8, which marks International Women's Day, highlights the amazing and important work Michal has been doing to improve women's status in Israel and inspire the next generation of women to become leaders.

"It's exciting to be part of a moving and powerful network of women that are working hard to create a new and improved reality," Michal said, noting she was honored by the presence of Gila Gamliel (the Israeli minister of social equality) at the ceremony. "We were silent because deep within out bodies was a secret. Our mothers were silent, our grandmothers were silent, women throughout history have been silent. We are here to raise our voices for ourselves, for our daughters, for our neices and granddaughters."