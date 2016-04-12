Last month, in a covert operation, The Jewish Agency brought 17 of the last remaining Yemenite Jews to Israel.

As we celebrate Passover, the festival of freedom, we know that not all Jews are truly free.

This year, we invite you to bring a new tradition to your seder table: 4 questions for today. These questions call on us to consider our relationship to world Jewry, our relative freedom, and the situation faced by some of the most vulnerable members of the global Jewish community today.

Chag Sameach. We wish you a joyous, and meaningful Passover.

Instructions:

1. Download the activity

2. Print several copies to bring with you to the seder.

3. During the reading of the Haggadah, after the 4 questions, share the printed sheets and read the text out loud, followed by the accompanying questions.