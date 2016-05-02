It's amazing what can happen in 20 years. Celebrating two decades of Partnership2Gether!

Hundreds of Jewish leaders from around the world came to Israel in April to celebrate the 20th birthday of The Jewish Agency for Israel’s Partnership2Gether program.

Partnership2Gether - or P2G - is a network of hundreds of communities in Israel and around the world, which are paired with one another and maintain long-term relationships aimed at strengthening the residents of both and the bonds between them.

During the weeklong celebration, participants toured towns and communities in Israel and learned about how P2G is strengthening Israeli society in partnership with world Jewry. Participants were addressed by Israel's president, Reuven Rivlin (via video), former President Shimon Peres, and Chairman of the Executive of The Jewish Agency for Israel Natan Sharansky. Participants also heard from mayors and regional government officials from around the country.

"We must keep the Ten Commandments and focus on our path into the future," said Peres. "It's imperative that we continue to learn about life science and development, which is perhaps more important for our place in the world than our number. And what does it mean to be a Jew in my eyes? Do everything in your power to ensure that your children will be Jewish - being a Jew is a huge gift of human life - and even if you do not live in Israel, act as Israelis do."

"There are two pillars that strengthen Jewish identity," Sharansky added to Peres' remarks. "One - the State of Israel, and the other - a common faith. Israel is connected to Jewish history and therefore we are connected to one another at each end of the world. We have no future if we are not connected to each other."



P2G was founded in 1996 by The Jewish Agency, The Jewish Federations of North America, and Keren Hayesod-UIA. Today, the program connects 450 communities in Israel with communities around the world. 10,000 volunteers work to build meaningful connections between the communities by addressing residents’ core needs, engaging in exchange programs, and fostering a common Jewish identity.