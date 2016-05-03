To celebrate 20 years of Partnership2Gether, we asked Shimon Peres and Natan Sharansky to tell us the future. Here's what they said.

In April, The Jewish Agency for Israel’s Partnership2Gether program celebrated 20 years of success.

Partnership2Gether (P2G) pairs communities in Israel with counterparts around the world. The program serves 450 communities in Israel and around the world. The program is made possible by the work of more than 10,000 volunteers. The communities strenthen each other by addressing core needs, engaging in exchange programs, and fostering a common Jewish identity. Partnership2Gether was founded in 1996 by The Jewish Agency, The Jewish Federations of North America, and Keren Hayesod-UIA

At a celebration marking the program's 20th year, Jewish Agency Chairman Natan Sharansky conducted an important conversation with Israel's former president, Shimon Peres, about the future of the Jewish people.

Peres: How does the future look for the Jewish people? I see two narratives of Judaism. The first is that of the Jewish world and the second is that of the State of Israel.

The Jewish nation is 4,000 years old, among the oldest of civilizations, and has revolutionized the human experience. Moses was a revolutionary who worked against a dictator and whose top priority was to adopt the rules of the Ten Commandments, not build pyramids.

That's the Jewish story.

We know the rest: The Western world was born. What we, the Jewish people, have done is place the Ten Commandments as humanity’s top agenda. We know that the golden calf was an attraction, but the Ten Commandments took precedence.

The fact that the Jewish people adopted the Ten Commandments, which are the basis of life and morality, has led towards the hatred of the Jews throughout the generations. Jews have paid dearly for the adoption of the Ten Commandments. They were exiled and had great hatred directed towards them. We started as a small nation and have kept our Jewish continuity - we are the only nation who have not changed their orientation: years of exile have not stopped us from praying in Hebrew, belief in one God, and today we are a country that does not have a sister nation to our language or religion. We live in the Middle East, surrounded and unwanted. Most of our families were wiped out in the Holocaust, which killed many of us, but did not kill the Ten Commandments. It's not easy to act in such a way as a nation.

What does it mean to live in exile without friends and without a state? One thing I do not like about the reality in which our ancestors lived in exile was the fact of living under the law of the land. Our people adopted this law in exile so there was a Jewish people but not a Jewish state.

Today, there is a Jewish state that is 67-years-old, after 2000 years of exile. A 4000-years-old nation. Our country doesn’t encompass a lot of surface and we are only one-thousandth of the area in the Middle East. We had swamps in the north, rocky terrain and stones in the south, we lacked good land with reliable sources of water. We have a river, the Jordan River, which is very famous but doen't contain much water. We have three lakes, one already dead (the Dead Sea), the second (the Sea of ​​Galilee) fighting for its life, and one whose waters were restored, the Hula Lake.

"Human Capital is the Future"

I guess there are many who complain about why Moses came to Israel and not Saudi Arabia. In addition, since we arrived in Israel, we have been attacked seven times by Arab armies in spite of the United Nations’ decision to establish two states for two peoples. Few people know this, but the United States, Britain and France, imposed embargoes on countries in the Middle East upon the establishment of the State of Israel and did not help the young Israeli state. Only the Soviet Union helped our fledgling state of 650,000 people. The United States later officially recognized us at a UN meeting but did not help us because of the embargo until the early sixties. We could not buy weapons from the U.S. until then.

But we had the discovery of a lifetime as the residents of a renewed national homeland. When you have nothing in resources, you turn to the single most important resource: human capital. Yes, it's a story of the people who built this country. New immigrants from many countries came here and became artists, scientists and workers. We have turned our country, which is lacking in natural resources, into a state that has 95 percent of its industry based on industrial and high-tech industry and the rest is agriculture.

Anyone who examines Israeli and its industry know we developed our agriculture with scarce water resources. Israel's Gross National Product grew by ten percent annually over its first ten years. The agricultural sector comprised fifty percent of the national economy.

Therefore, I am pleased that Moses did not listen to his critics and didn't take us to Saudi Arabia. We produce from nothing. And the rule is that if you live long - and four thousand years of Jewish history is a long time - and you're smart, it is possible to become even smarter. And that's what happened.

"There Is No Fear of Innovation"

There is another rule that we should adopt: there is no reason to fear novelty. You must be very young in spirit if you want to get into science industries. And in the Jewish context, there is another element that works for us: a Jew cannot be satisfied by just doing. We must discover something new every day in order to be content. This dissatisfaction is a character trait. People are usually pessimistic. But when you look deeper, human history is optimistic. The world is moving forward and we have decided that we should be on the side of the future, the side of the innovators. What is certain is that without a past there is no future.

If you want to look deeper you will find that the United States of America is doing better than Europe.

And if you look at us, the tiny State of Israel, you will find that our small country, which is living on donations and assistance, is helping countries in the world today. It was my big dream - to help the world - and that dream has been fulfilled.

The Gates family has established an $11 billion fund, out of the $60 billion that makes up the foundation, to help the world fight malaria. We as a country does not have $60 billion but the small country, Israel, has aided the "small" country of China to develop its agriculture. China is a young country like Israel in terms of its existence as a state. They came out of the lowest place – poverty and despair – to the world’s second largest economy without the aid of U.S. dollars or Russian rubles. A great deal of this success came about by using sophisticated technologies, including Israeli technologies. Today, for example, I met a group of senior officials from China and I wondered - how does a country of 8 million civilians in Israel, help a country with over 1.3 billion people? India is also a large country assisted by Israeli technologies. Our relationship with them is great.

Let’s put aside politics for a moment. We must convert to a model of thinking that focuses a love of the past, and thoughts of the future.

"The Leaders of the People Were Prophets"

Now we return to the history of the Jewish people. Which leads me to think about the strange way our people traveled through the desert. The real leaders, as it turned out, weren’t rich kings, but rather the poor prophets. They weren’t masters of power but they enjoyed the confidence of the public. The prophets’ words attributed to the future. Our nation's vision is the vision of the prophets, the people of the future.

In any case, we, the Jewish people, have a shared past and a common future in which we have adhered to the Ten Commandments we received in the desert. Science - or a future without the Ten Commandments is poor. I think that continuing along in the spirit of the Ten Commandments for eternity is something I believe in more than a Swiss clock - accurate as it may be.

What should we do to save the future of the Jewish people? We must keep the Ten Commandments as we forge our path into the future. Our contributions to science and life are perhaps more important than our numbers in this world. So - what does it mean to be Jewish in my eyes? It's this: Do everything in your power to ensure that your children will be Jewish - being a Jew is a huge gift of human life – and even if you do not live in Israel, live as Israelis do.

"Israel Will Be Home to the Jewish Majority - In Eight Years"

Sharansky: With regard to the words of Shimon Peres, I can say that I represent “young Israel” because I was born in 1949. When I came to Israel, the first person I met, at the foot of the plane, was Shimon Peres, and Avital – my wife - told me he was a senior Israeli leader. He is a symbol of Israel. The head of its government.

Several things happened since then.

43% percent of the world's Jews live in Israel and if immigration to Israel continues at its current rate, the Jewish majority will live in Israel. This does not mean that the partnership between us and the Jews in the world will decrease. We rely more and more on each other as the years go by. The question of identity is very significant to Jews and it is an identity we fight to maintain.

There are two pillars that strengthen Jewish identity. One - the State of Israel, and the other - a common faith. Israel is connected to Jewish history and therefore we are connected to one another at each end of the world. We have no future if we are not connected to each other.

The future of the Jewish people depends on a mutual guarantee among Jews all over the world. Solidarity and connection between all parts of the nation are developing.

"Slaying the Causes of Violence"

Peres: I think that morality is worth more than any other consideration. I will give an example. When people tell me that it’s possible to deal with violence and weapons to kill more and more terrorists I say that this problem will not be solved with guns, but by killing the causes of violence.

Sharansky: Shimon Peres, I do not see any contradiction between morality and the demographic numbers.

Peres: Those who want to change the world, and the Jewish people came to change the world, have to dream big dreams and to walk with the Ten Commandments. On this occasion I would like to thank you, the representatives of the Jewish people on your uncompromising job of strengthening the ties between Diaspora Jewry and Israel. This work is not easy and is full of problems but you do it tirelessly.