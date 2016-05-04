Martin Luther King III, Natan Sharansky Recognize Israeli-Ethiopian Communal Activists

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL – Martin Luther King III, the son of American civil rights icon Martin Luther King, Jr. and President of the Drum Major Institute, and Chairman of the Executive of The Jewish Agency for Israel Natan Sharansky recognized singer Idan Raichel, former Member of Knesset Pnina Tamano-Shata, and journalist Anat Saragusti for their activism on behalf of Ethiopian Jewish immigrants to Israel on Sunday (May 8) in Jerusalem.

The three received the 2016 Unsung Hero Award from the Drum Major Institute, a civil rights organization established in 1961 by MLK advisor Harry Wachtel and revived in 1999 by Martin Luther King III, New York attorney William Wachtel, and former United States Ambassador to the United Nations and Mayor of Atlanta Andrew Young.

The event took place at the National Institutions Building in Jerusalem.