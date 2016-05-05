Be inspired: We paired Holocaust Survivors with Israeli students from Israel's periphery.

Today, May 5th, Israelis and Jewish communities around the world pause to remember those who perished in the Holocaust. The day is referred to as Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Day), or Yom HaZikaron La'Shoah v'LaG'vura (the Holocaust and Heroism Remembrance Day).

While we remember 6 million, we also take a moment to focus on 189,000 - the estimated number of Holocaust survivors living in Israel today and a number that diminishes every year. Many of these survivors live alone in poverty and confront daily medical obstacles. To help these survivors, The Jewish Agency for Israel's Choosing Tomorrow program, through which students around Israel volunteer each year in communities in Israel's socio-economic and geographic periphery, runs a special La'ad program, which pairs students with survivors. Students and the survivors meet together to share their time and their lives, while the students also assist the survivors with many of their daily and weekly needs such as grocery shopping or taking them to doctor appointments.

A moving video documenting a few of these amazing connections can be seen here .

Esther, a survivor who participates in the program, had the following to say about her connection with Lisa, the student who visits her.

"I'm really glad I came to Israel, I have met only good people," Esther said. "One of them is Lisa. Every time Lisa comes to visit me, I feel young and I forget all of my ailments. It makes me happy, I just feel younger... it's difficult for me to talk about what happened during the war, but I remember what the Nazis did there. There is no longer a single sign left of those Jews who remained in Romania. No one from my family survived. Thank you for bringing me Lisa, I really love her. From the first time I met her I felt I had known her all my life."

The relationship goes both ways, Lisa responded.

"I've been visiting Esther for half a year, and I'm really glad," Lisa said. "Esther has children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who are really sweet and we sit together and talk a lot, just like two girls. I really love it and spending time with Esther is a privilege. I am learning a lot from her."

Today we remember.