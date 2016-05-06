Knesset Members Travel to U.S. to Experience the Intricacies of American Jewish Life

A delegation of Israeli Knesset Members has traveled to the United States under the auspices of The Jewish Agency for Israel and The Jewish Federations of North America to familiarize themselves with American Jewry, experience American Jewish life, and further strengthen the connection between Israel and the U.S. Jewish community.

The delegation includes government officials from across the political spectrum: MK Tzachi Hanegbi (Likud) and MK Dr. Nachman Shai (Zionist Union), Co-Chairs of the Jewish Agency-initiated Knesset Caucus for Strengthening the Jewish People; MK Meir Cohen (Yesh Atid); MK Revital Swid (Zionist Union); and MK Michal Rozin (Meretz). Accompanying the trip are JFNA Senior Vice President for Global Operations and Director General of the JFNA Israel Office Rebecca Caspi and Jewish Agency Secretary General Josh Schwarcz.

“The primacy of the relationship between the U.S. and Israel is central to Jewish identity and it is through firsthand experiences like these that we are able to strengthen and grow that relationship," commented Jewish Federations of North America Chair of the Board Trustees Richard Sandler. "Jewish Federations are proud to be a strong part of this effort.”

During the course of the weeklong visit, the legislators will meet with Jewish communal professionals, lay leaders, and young people in Cleveland, Dallas, Miami, and New York.

They are visiting synagogues and Jewish schools; meeting with Reform, Conservative, and Orthodox rabbis; and experiencing various aspects of Jewish life, including a kosher food bank in North Miami Beach, initiatives focused on young Jews in Cleveland, and several Jewish Federations and Jewish Community Centers.

They will also meet with Chairman of the Jewish Agency Board of Governors Charles (Chuck) Ratner, JFNA President and CEO Jerry Silverman, and other communal leaders. The delegation marked Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) by holding a ceremony with teens from the Conservative youth group United Synagogue Youth in North Miami Beach.

As part of its efforts to strengthen the connection between Israel and the Jewish world, The Jewish Agency, in partnership with Jewish Federations across North America, regularly dispatches delegations of Members of Knesset to Jewish communities around the world, including in North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and the former Soviet Union.

“There is no better way to understand the richness, diversity, and dynamism of American Jewish life than to experience it firsthand," said Chairman of the Executive of The Jewish Agency for Israel Natan Sharansky. "This delegation of Israeli lawmakers will undoubtedly return to Israel with an even deeper commitment to the Israel-Diaspora relationship. The Jewish Agency is proud to work with Members of Knesset from across the political spectrum to strengthen their understanding of Jewish communities and Jewish life around the world.”