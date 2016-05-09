Yom Hazikaron: A Day to Remember Israel's Fallen

Yom Hazikaron — Remembrance Day for IDF fallen and victims of hostility — is marked each year on Iyar 4, one day before Yom Ha'atzmaut. On this day we remember and remind ourselves of the price Israel has paid (and continues to pay) for its establishment and existence.

Yom Hazikaron is faithful to the ancient Jewish tradition of 'vezakharta', which commands us to remember and commemorate the dead who have fallen in defending our home. We should also recall those who sought to destroy us, in the sense of "In each generation they rise up to destroy us". On this day remembrance ceremonies are held across Israel to commemorate, in different ways, the fallen of Israel's campaigns and the victims of hostilities, throughout the years of renewed Jewish settlement in Israel.

Remembering the fallen extends across borders and oceans, and this day also receives expression in Jewish communities of the Diaspora, which identify with the pain of the bereaved parents and families.

The total number of fallen all together is 23,447, affecting 16,307 bereaved families, according a report released recently by Israel's Ministry of Defense. Sadly, in the past year, another 68 people were added to the number of those who have perished in the line of duty or in terror attacks.

Yom Hazikaron is day when we thinkn about those who have fallen and pray for the safety of IDF soldiers. A prayer for the welfare of soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces can be read here.