What Does Zionism Mean in 2016? We Asked Today's Leaders of Social Change

Zionism, according to the Mirriam-Webster dictionary, is defined as "political support for the creation and development of a Jewish homeland in Israel."

Hearing the word "Zionism" often conjures up images of the past. It brings to mind the pioneers who shed blood, sweat and tears to create the State of Israel. Now, 68 years later, Israel is a small but mighty country. So what exactly does it mean to take part in the "creation and development of a Jewish Homeland in Israel" in 2016?

The Jewish Agency for Israel posed this very question to the young leaders of social change today - and what they had to say was nothing short of inspiring.

Revital Poleg, General Representative of The Jewish Agency in Brazil:

Zionism means...Waking up every morning and doing even more to strengthen the ties between Israel and Brazil’s Jewish community, and knowing that these activities deeply touch who we are, and connect us individually and collectively between our past and our future. That means facilitating the Aliyah of Brazilian Jewry to Israel, which has been on the rise over the last two years. That means working with youth movements and local children – deepening the Zionist circles that surround them. That means cooperating with leaders from the local communities and ensuring that Zionism flies on their flags. That means working with the small and distant communities that are thirsty for a connection with Israel and their own identity – often serving as their only bridge to that connection. That means the many other projects we create and help come to fruition through a variety of Jewish frameworks, planting a connection to themselves, their community and Israel in their hearts.

Safi Ibraheem, A Druze officer in the IDF and Founder of the First Mixed Mechina (A Pre-Army Preparatory Program that Pairs Jews and Druze):

Zionism means... Proactively working towards bringing together joint hearts and destiny among Israeli society - its different layers and societies acting toward the forward progress of the people and the nation, acting for equality, brotherhood, and national social empowerment.

Michal Barkai-Brody, Founder and Head of the Alma Preparatory Academy for Female Leadership:

Zionism means… Feeling the fire that burns within me and turning it into an engine. Not allowing it to consume me, not to put out the flames, not to run from it, but to harness its inherent power in order to create real social change. This is accomplished by being detailed in my mission and striving for its achievement.

Zionism is making the State of Israel a little bit better and awakening within others, especially women, the desire to find the fire that burns within themselves.

Zionism in 2016 must include complete gender equality in recognition of the uniqueness of each individual.

Zionism in 2016 must create equal opportunity and a real and equal connection between the socio-economic and geographic periphery, and the center of Israel.

Zionism in 2016 must awaken within us the belief and the capability to be the change we want to see in the world (Mahatma Gandhi).

For me, the alumni of “Alma” are the best proof that it is possible and critical that we believe in miracles and work toward their fulfillment. Because of them, Israel is simply better.

Asaf Brimer, the Founder of Moona: A Space for Change:

Zionism means… Doing everything I can for the betterment of life in the State of Israel. Helping ensure that there will be one society, created by its characteristic variety, which grows and develops when everyone receives opportunity and possibility – no matter their color, race or gender.

Dreaming and doing, learning and creating advanced technology through collaboration and mutual respect, and, of course, by keeping true to the spirit of “love your neighbor as you love yourself.”