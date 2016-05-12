Seniors living in Amigour Facility Among Injured in May 10 Terror Attack in Jerusalem

A terror attack against five elderly women on May 10 left two injured, one in critical condition. Several among the victims were living in an Amigour facility. Amigour is a Jewish Agency subsidiary that provides quality housing in Israel to the elderly, new immigrants, and single-parent families.

The attack took place at the Golden Promenade in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem when the women were on a morning stroll. Two terrorists stabbed two of the women in the back. The 3 other elderly women managed to flee to safety.

One is hospitalized in intensive care and the second is an 84-year-old Holocaust survivor, Brunia Shkolnik, a resident of Amigour, who is currently in the heart surgery department of Shaare Tzedek hospital, and is in stable condition.

Amigour is providing treatment to the other women who were not physically injured, but were left traumatized by the event.

Jewish Agency staff were touched by Brunia's bravery and concern for her friends during a visit to the hospital and from their conversations with the residents in an Amigour home.

We wish a swift recovery to the victims and peace and safety for everyone.

