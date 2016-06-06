Jewish Agency Staff Brave Torrential Rains to Bring Party Vibes to Celebrate Israel Parade in NYC

Some 60 Jewish Agency for Israel emissaries, Israeli scouts and olim (new immigrants to Israel) braved a monsoon-like downpour on June 5th to represent the organization at the annual Celebrate Israel Parade in New York City.

The annual event brings about 45,000 Israel enthusiasts from countless Jewish organizations to the Big Apple to march down Fifth Avenue from 57th to 74th street. This year, The Jewish Agency – an event co-sponsor – could be seen cheering from atop a beach-party themed float with a special guest appearance from the energetic Tzofim (Israeli Scouts) Friendship Caravan.

Sporting palm trees and beach balls The Jewish Agency representatives were determined to have fun and celebrate Israel despite the torrential rain that flooded the group for the entire event.

“It was quite an adventure,” said Zohar Maimon, The Jewish Agency’s Regional Representative to the Northeast and the organizer of the parade participants. “God bless the young shlichim (emissaries) who didn’t let the weather stop them. We were singing and dancing and cheering. At one point the sound shorted out because of the rain but they (the Caravan) just kept on going.”

After the parade, Masa Israel, a Jewish-Agency sponsored organization that brings tens of thousands of Jewish youth to Israel for various programming each year, held an after-parade rooftop and drinks event where Jewish Agency and Masa Israel staff and alumni mingled and rejoiced.

"For us at The Jewish Agency, the parade is an opportunity to participate in one of the largest solidarity events in North America," added Maimon. "Since we work closely with many groups who march, it is nice to see our shlichim (emissaries), heading or helping to manage different groups who participate. After the march we are all filled with renewed energy and are ready to face whatever lies ahead."