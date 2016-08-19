Israel Fellow wins special award

George Mason University can be a challanging place for an Israel advocate, according to The David Project’s executive director, Phillip Brodsky.

Only some 950 of the Fairfax, Virginia university’s more than 23,000 undergraduates are Jewish, according to Hillel International. But when Tal Avidov arrived on campus as The Jewish Agency’s Fellow to Hillel, she was ready to make a difference.

“As a granddaughter of Holocaust survivors on one side of my family and generations of Zionist pioneers on the other, my entire upbringing has revolved around Israel’s colorful history, culture and society,” Avidov said.

This year she won The David Project’s Professional of the Year award.

“I didn't even believe it at first,” Avidov said about winning the award. “I felt honored, and thankful for all of the help I received from the David Project, George Mason Hillel, and the student leaders throughout the year.”

To Brodsky, Tal’s receiving the award came as no surprise. “Although this was Tal's first year as an Israel Fellow, from the beginning she was very involved with The David Project intership team on campus. Tal went above and beyond.”

The Jewish Agency’s Israel Fellows to Hillel work in close partnership with the David Project to foster positive sentiment about Israel on campus.

“Where there is an Israel Fellow on campus, they are our most important partner” Brodsky said. “We wouldn’t be nearly as successful without the Israel Fellows.”

The David Project operates on 45 campuses. The organization helps student leaders on campus foster relationships with a variety of Jewish and non-Jewish campus communities in order to provide them with a positive connection to Israel.

The Jewish Agency’s Israel Fellows places outstanding young Israelis on key college campuses for a two-year period of educational service, in order to create an ongoing Israel presence for Jewish students and the broader community. Campus Israel Fellows partner with student organizations, campus study abroad offices, Jewish and Israel studies departments, local Jewish federations, Israeli consulates, and Jewish Community Centers. The program brings fellows to 65 campuses.

Before becoming an Israel Fellow, Tal Avidov had worked at the Knesset and Israel’s Supreme Court. During her army service in Israel, she was an analyst in the Israel Defense Forces’ Intelligence Corps. She surveyed Hamas rocket activity, including during the 2008-09 Operation Cast Lead. She grew up in Oranit, a small community of 9,000 people 12 miles east of Tel Aviv. She attended high school in Ramat HaSharon.

What does she like best about being an Israel Fellow?

“Seeing my students stand on their own two feet,” Avidov said, “Whether in the face of BDS activists or going the extra mile to connect with new students at Shabbat dinner.”