After a Tragedy, Druze Intelligence Officer is Grateful for the Fund for the Victims of Terror

How did a Druze from the Western Galilee end up serving as a representative of The Jewish Agency in Denver? When Knan Trudi's brother-in-law was killed in a terror attack in Jerusalem, his family received assistance from The Jewish Agency’s Fund for the Victims of Terror. Knan, from the Druze village of Kisra-Samia, decided to give back.

Knaan Trudi, age 25, is from the Druze village of Samia in the Galilee. He served in Israel’s army intelligence corps, trains young Druze students at a pre-military academy, and was also a counselor at a Jewish summer camp in Colorado.

“We are a Druze family of eight and we have lived in Samia since we were born. My father is 56 and my mother is 41. I am the oldest. I have four sisters and also two brothers.”

But in 2014, tragedy struck his family.

Knan’s sister was married to Zidan Saif, an officer in Israel’s national police force, Saif happened to be patrolling in Jerusalem’s Har Nof neighborhood on the morning of November 18 near the Kehilat Bnei Torah synagogue.

“He was at the end of a night shift, at 7:05 a.m.”, Trudi explains. “A few minutes beforehand he spoke to my sister, he told her he was due to finish work soon, and a few minutes later he heard about the event at Har Nof on the car radio. Shots were heard at the synagogue at Har Nof. He was close to scene and he just didn’t think twice, didn’t hesitate.”

Palestinian terrorists entered the synagogue, and began to attack the worshipers with knives and a gun. Saif responded immediately, entering the synagogue, trying to subdue the attackers. Saif was shot in the head, and died later that day after he was brought to the hospital.

Knan Trudi had completed his army service, and was in his second year of studies at Ohalo College in the Golan Heights when his brother-in-law was killed.

“The Jewish Agency supported my sister, the family, after my brother-in-law died, and I thought about how to repay the Jewish Agency. After my second year of studies I decided to join the Jewish Agency family. I was in my second year of studies. During the second year I went with the Jewish Agency, and my sister, to Los Angeles, so that she could appear at a dinner where my sister spoke. There was a ceremony in my brother-in-law’s honor.

Saif’s funeral was attended by thousands of people. President Reuven Rivlin gave one of the eulogies. Saif was survived by his wife and his daughter who was 4 months old at the time of the attack.

“My sister, the widow – Rinal – became connected with the Fund for the Victims of Terror which supports the families of victims of terror. The families of those who were murdered gave the family much support. Donations were sent. American Jews came to our village. They even invited us to come to the United States to tell the story of the family, and my brother-in-law Zidan.

“My sister flew to Los Angeles, New York and Washington, to meet and talk to the American Jews who invited her. She gave a speech there.

“I joined her on the flight to Los Angeles. A Jewish Agency employee named Dov also joined us, and he told me that there are summer camps to which the Jewish Agency sends counselors. He suggested that I apply.”

Trudi applied, and was accepted.

“My whole aim was to repay the good that The Jewish Agency did for my sister and our family. When we were in the United States, I saw the love and compassion the Jews there showed us.”

Knan was initially worried about traveling so far away for so long.

“We, Druze, are not used to spending two or three months away from home, but everyone supported me and said it was a good thing for me to do.”

Soon enough, Knan flew to Colorado, to start at the summer camp.

The campers learned about Knan’s story, about his brother-in-law’s sacrifice, about Druze in Israel. By the same token, Knan learned a great deal about the Jewish community around the world, the various movements and issues.

“The children asked if I was Jewish. I told them I wasn’t and that sparked their interest. They started asking me questions….I told them about my village of Samia. I had an accent but that didn’t bother them…. And I learned about the differences between the various movements in Judaism. I mostly listened. And I talked about Zidan.”

“That was great and it did me good.”

Knan now works for Acharai – follow me, a Jewish Agency preparatory course for military service combining physical and mental preparation with leadership training.

He adds: “By the way, everyone I have told that I was a Jewish Agency Israeli Emissary was surprised. They would ask me: How did you get to do that? Then I tell them that I am doing something amazing, original and outstanding.”

Knan is extremely grateful for the connections he made while he was a Jewish Agency Israeli Emissary (Shaliach). “A very meaningful bond has developed between us, and I know I will always be in touch with the Jewish Agency.”

This story was originally reported in Hebrew by Nathan Roi.