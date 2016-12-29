Fires in Israel: Assessing the Damage, Swiftly Responding

Israel has come through the worst fires in its history – and the nation is still assessing the damage. The Jewish Agency for Israel was able to provide immediate assistance to people whose homes were destroyed.

For eight days, flames ravaged entire communities, destroyed homes and ruined property and wildlife. As firefighters fought valiantly to battle 1,773 blazes, at least 75,000 people were evacuated. Many of them returned to find nothing left of their homes or belongings but blackened foundations and smoldering ashes. The fires razed more than 600 homes and damaged hundreds more.

In the face of this devastating loss, The Jewish Agency activated our emergency protocol. We were able to quickly issue one-time grants of $1,000 per household to fire victims. The checks were prepared and delivered immediately after each reported fire. These funds were aimed at supporting families as they faced urgent needs of food, shelter and clothing.

As of the end of December, The Jewish Agency has delivered 617 grants all across the country. Each grant was made possible by the generous support of the Jewish Federations of North America – led by the Jewish United Fund of Metropolitan Chicago (JUF), and Combined Jewish Philanthropies – Boston’s Jewish Federation (CJP) – as well as Keren Hayesod, and other donors around the world.

The Agency was also able to help with temporary housing for displaced Israelis. After 175 senior citizens were evacuated in Haifa, The Jewish Agency offered them accommodation in one of our absorption center in Kiryat Yam. Weeks after the fires have been put out, a number of seniors remain safely housed in our absorption centers, as they are still unable to return to their homes.

The aid provided to the victims represents the solidarity between The victims expressed their heartfelt gratitude when they received the assistance. “People were very moved by the fact that at such a difficult moment – when they need money to buy basic things like clothes – they receive a check from a Jew from the other side of the world.” Yael Raz, director of The Agency’s Special Operations and Emergency Response unit, said. “Everyone who received the grant expressed their gratitude and couldn’t believe we came so soon, without red tape.”

Efforts to catalogue the enormous scope of the damage remain ongoing, but it is clear that this is among the costliest natural disasters Israel has ever faced, and is on the financial scale of a major war.

Initial media reports estimate the cost of fire damage to Israeli apartments, homes, farms, public property, roads and infrastructure at more than $260 million, and project a total cost to the national economy of more than a half-billion dollars.

There is still work to do. It will be months before the last displaced Israelis are back in safe and comfortable homes, roads and other public infrastructure are rebuilt, and the firefighting resources of the country are replenished. Israel will continue to need the support and assistance of Jews from around the globe. The quick and generous response of our partners around the world during Israel’s latest hour of need are a sign of the ongoing brotherhood of international Jewry and a renewed source of hope that together, we will succeed at rebuilding our beloved homeland once again.

Read More:

A Crisis of New Proportions - A community in the Jerusalem Hills was just one of many across Israel hit by the fire. For the Levy family, the timing couldn’t have been worse.

>Jewish Agency Chairman Natan Sharansky, and Barry Shrage, president of CJP Greater Boston, visited families in Haifa who have lost nearly everything.

Helping Fire Victims, Family by Family - The Brat family and other fire victims receive immediate assistance, made possible by our partners around the world.>